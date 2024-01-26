The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Listen to our Australians of the Year: A sunburnt country needs its shade

By The Canberra Times
January 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We can love this sunburnt country without the sunburn," said Professor Georgina Long, accepting the Australian of the Year award alongside her friend, colleague and co-recipient Professor Richard Scolyer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.