The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Labor has gone a long way towards shredding its credibility

By Simon Cowan, Robert Carling
Updated January 29 2024 - 7:53am, first published January 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was said of a particularly runout-prone cricketer that his first call for a run was not a statement of intent but merely an offer to open negotiations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.