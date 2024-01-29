Contortions, that's a promise they'll keep

Allan writes: "A provocative newsletter. Sorry but I'm firmly in favour of retaining Australia Day. I'm relaxed about a date change but can't imagine how we'd ever get consensus on an alternative date. And I do object to people calling it Invasion Day. This is an extraordinary distortion of what it represents, which is a celebration of all that's good about our country. It was wonderful to see such a significant representation of our First Nations people in the Australia Day Honours, the Australian of the Year Awards and at the national celebrations in Canberra on Friday morning."