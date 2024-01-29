Contortions, that's a promise they'll keep

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Hand it to Pontiac Pete. His performance after the PM confirmed changes to the stage three tax cuts was spectacular. Worthy of Cirque du Soleil. Acrobatics and contortions to take your breath away. Maybe even better than Albanese's - "Our position on stage three hasn't changed. Our position hasn't changed. Our position hasn't changed. Oh, look, it has."
He lied, Pontiac whined. How can you trust him? (Odd bringing that up after a Roy Morgan poll in December found Dutton was the least trusted politician in Australia.) Forget about the policy. It's the principle of the thing. Forget about the extra money in your paypacket. It's Albanese's character that matters. It's all a political wedge. He's after your vote. So fired up, Pontiac almost had an emotion. That, in itself, was remarkable but what came next was truly outstanding.
He demanded an election, to put the proposed stage three amendments to the people. Of course, that prompted the question. Would the Coalition wind back the changes, take back the extra money enjoyed by low- and middle-income earners, as Sussssan had earlier suggested before denying she said it at all?
Erm, we'll state our position once we see the details. In other words, under the bus goes Sussssan. We don't know what to do because this tricky bastard of a government has us snookered by changing something most people agreed needed fixing.
So, change the subject.
Woolworths. They should be more focused on bringing down prices than culture wars. Brilliant move. Accuse your opponent of doing the very thing you're guilty of. No one will notice. The content-starved press gallery will lap up this crap. As Joh once said, easy as feeding the chooks.
We've seen these acrobatics before. Broken promises in politics are nothing new. (Just don't call them backflips because, as one Echidna reader has often chided, that manoeuvre will have you facing the same direction you started in.)
Never, ever, declared Old Eyebrows Howard back in the 1990s. No GST, not ever. In 2000: oh my, a GST, where the devil did that come from? Eyebrows introduced it and the sky didn't fall in.
Hyperbowl Gillard was adamant there'd be no carbon tax under the government she led. But she found herself not leading but sharing government with the Greens and there was a carbon tax and the sky didn't fall in.
Sometimes broken promises are fatal, sometimes not. Eyebrows survived the GST, Hyperbowl didn't survive the carbon tax, nor the undermining led by Greatest Moral Challenge Rudd. Albanese can survive this one as long as he can stop mumbling and muster some salesmanship. It should be a pretty easy sell if everyone gets a fairer slice of the pie but the PM's track record in sales hasn't earned him a bonus so far.
For political tragics, the contortions we'll witness in the lead-up to the Dunkley byelection will be fascinating. When Parliament sits next month, the question time fireworks will be gripping. Pontiac will try his best to simulate emotions. It will take enormous effort for Mumblebum to repress his. "Sit down, Boofhead!" might just be reprised.
Most, though, will be bored rigid by this theatre of the absurd. Until July 1, that is, when there'll be a few extra bucks to put food on the table.
HAVE YOUR SAY: What's more important, a broken promise or a fairer tax system? Can Albanese survive the broken promise narrative hurled at him by the Coalition? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- A stimulant laxative sold in Australia is being recalled after live insects were found in some bottles. Tobacco beetles, known scientifically as Lasioderma serricorne, were found in two batches of Henry Blooms Herb-a-lax 200g dried herb powder.
- The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an unprecedented $200 million after no entries scored the division one prize in its $150 million draw. The draw last Thursday did not result in a big winner, prompting the lottery's top prize to roll higher for the sixth consecutive week.
- A Brazilian judge has ruled that miners Vale and BHP and their joint venture Samarco must pay 47.6 billion reais (A$14.7 billion) in damages for a 2015 tailings dam burst, according to a legal decision seen by Reuters. The dam collapse in the south-eastern city of Mariana caused a giant mudslide that killed 19 people and severely polluted the Rio Doce river, compromising the waterway to its outlet in the Atlantic Ocean.
THEY SAID IT: "Promises and pie-crust are made to be broken." - Jonathan Swift
YOU SAID IT: Garry loves Australia so much he doesn't think we need a special day to celebrate living here. We ought to celebrate every day.
Allan writes: "A provocative newsletter. Sorry but I'm firmly in favour of retaining Australia Day. I'm relaxed about a date change but can't imagine how we'd ever get consensus on an alternative date. And I do object to people calling it Invasion Day. This is an extraordinary distortion of what it represents, which is a celebration of all that's good about our country. It was wonderful to see such a significant representation of our First Nations people in the Australia Day Honours, the Australian of the Year Awards and at the national celebrations in Canberra on Friday morning."
With so many different dates marking Australia Day over the years, Jane writes; "Let's not get so hung up on January 26 as 'sacred'. Choose another date that the whole country can embrace."
Pete writes: "Changing the date of Australia Day isn't the issue, monotreme mate. It's the loaded emphasis on the AUSTRALIA part of the title that is the spur to division. I pondered that yesterday when a twentysomething drove past in his ute bedecked with three oversized Australian flags flying taut in the slipstream. Proud Australian perhaps? Then I noticed the MAGA cap and the defiant expression. Nope - just a dickhead stirrer empowered by the xenophobic rants of right wing politicians and media. We need to shift the focus of our national day away from this emphasis on symbolism, and onto the things that we really value about our country."
"The Australia Acts, which saw Australia become completely independent of the UK, were passed by both UK and Australian parliaments and came into force on March 3, 1986. Australia was at last its own country. Prior to these acts, Australia was to some extent a creature of the United Kingdom. Surely March 3 is the appropriate date to mark Australia Day."
Keep it, insists Jan. "My ancestors were immigrants - James in 1798 on the Barlow, had been found in New College, Oxford taking something other than a degree and Sarah helped herself to a roll of fabric and some handkerchiefs in Bristol and so cruised on the Earl Cornwallis, arriving in NSW in 1801. I'm proud of my heritage!"
