Do you know this man? ACT police want to know

ACT police want the public to help identify a man who was allegedly involved in an incident in the early hours of Friday morning.
Police allege the man was involved in an incident with four men in the Pitts car park, the park opposite Mooseheads, in the City, about 2.15am.
Police said the man left the scene following the incident and they would like the public's assistance to identify him.
But police have also asked the man to attend his nearest police station.
If you can identify the man, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7656946. Information can be provided anonymously.
