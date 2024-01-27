The Canberra Times
The 'Cranky' beer can from Canberra keeps top IPA ranking nationwide

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 27 2024 - 6:27pm, first published 6:21pm
BentSpoke Brewing's Crankshaft has proven for the seventh year in a row that it is Australia's favourite India Pale Ale in the annual GABS Festival Hottest 100 beer countdown.

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

