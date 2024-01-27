The 'Cranky' beer can from Canberra keeps top IPA ranking nationwide

BentSpoke Brewing's Crankshaft has proven for the seventh year in a row that it is Australia's favourite India Pale Ale in the annual GABS Festival Hottest 100 beer countdown.
The can from Canberra came in at number three overall, retaining its podium position for two consecutive years.
The annual GABS Festival Hottest 100 beer countdown, announced with much fanfare on Saturday, is the result of tens of thousands of craft beer aficionados nationwide casting votes for their favourite beverages.
Retaining its position and coming in at number one for this year's poll was Mountain Culture Beer's Status Quo from NSW.
Meanwhile, Balter Brewing's XPA from Queensland took out second place.
With more than 300 craft breweries across Australia, competition in this year's poll was steep.
When it comes to the nation's favourite ACT beers, Capital Brewing also polled highly with the Coast Ale coming in at number 15.
There were eight Canberra beers featured in the top 100 with Heaps Normal's Quiet XPA coming in at number 32.
For seven consecutive years, ACT brewery BentSpoke has placed highly on the festival podium and came in at number three in last year's awards.
Crankshaft took out the top spot as the country's most beloved beer in both 2020 and 2021.
BentSpoke co-owner and head brewer Richard Watkins said the poll "is a popularity contest but you've got to be good at something to be popular".
"For a little brewery from Canberra to be amongst the top beers in the competition is an incredible result," Mr Watkins stated.
"It shows that people in Canberra have a really good palate for flavour and like to support their locals. This result isn't just for BentSpoke, it is for all of Canberra."
In an Instagram announcement, GABS Festival said: "Holding steady as the country's favourite IPA is the can from Canberra!"
"BentSpoke Brewing Co's Crankshaft is a two-time GABS Hottest 100 Champion and retains a well-deserved position on podium in third place," the post stated.
For Mr Watkins, the festival is the perfect opportunity to talk all things brew-related with fellow beer lovers.
"It's great to have people talking about beer," he said.
"You don't get a lot of opportunities throughout the year where beer is talked about in the media."
