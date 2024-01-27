Drug health supports need to be robust

A new era in managing the harmful impact of illicit substances began in Canberra last year when the ACT became the first Australian jurisdiction to decriminalise possession of small quantities of drugs.
In the months since October 28, an overwhelming majority of people who have been caught with a small amount of drugs have chosen a drug diversion program over a $100 fine.
If those who have taken up the diversionary program have done so in good faith with a view to improving their health, then they should be commended.
However, there are reasonable grounds for caution even at this early stage, given most of those who have elected to complete the program have done so over the phone, rather than in person.
This highlights the risk the program becomes an easy way out to avoid a $100 fine. The program should not be a punishment but it should be robust; anything else and it will undermine the intent of the new system.
In December, 27 people completed the program over the phone, while only six turned up in person.
Treating drug addiction as a health issue is the right course. The long-running war on drugs rhetoric is an abject, global failure.
This does not mean changing course is easy. The experience in other parts of the world where authorities and governments have boldly chosen to try something different to harsh criminalisation shows it is not always an easy path to take.
The ACT government needs to ensure its diversionary program is accessible to those who need it, and a genuine intervention for the people who need it.
At the moment, the program is a one-hour session in which a participant is asked about their drug habits and whether they are willing to change their ways.
Participants can seek a referral for further treatment but this is not mandatory under current arrangements, the government has said.
The diversionary program needs to be more than a tick-and-flick exercise to get out of a slap-on-the-wrist fine.
Do not forget that there is no limit on the number of times someone can elect to take the diversionary program.
The ACT government and its health authorities need to make sure they can respond to the reality of drug decriminalisation. If their expectations are challenged or demand is different to what was forecast, the system must adapt accordingly.
The diversionary program will not be doing its job if it becomes a revolving door of participants. It should be able to scale up for its most frequent visitors and the government ought to demonstrate this to the public in the interests of community confidence.
