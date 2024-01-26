ACT juniors share lifelong dream with Australian stars at Manuka Oval

Zara Randell has spent her life dreaming of playing cricket with Ellyse Perry.
This week, the 13-year-old finally had the chance to do so. Perry bat in hand, as Randell steamed in looking to clean bowl the Australian star with her right-arm fast-paced deliveries.
While she didn't claim a wicket, the experience exceeded anything Randell could have hoped for.
"It was so cool to see her," Randell said. "I've looked up to her for ages. She's the number one person we always talk about in our house."
Randell and a group of Weston Creek Molonglo junior girls cricketers had the unique opportunity to play a game of cricket on Manuka Oval alongside a number of Australian stars.
Joining Perry in the match were Kim Garth and Darcie Brown, the trio playing with the ACT juniors and sharing cricket tips ahead of this weekend's Twenty20 internationals.
Women's and girls cricket in the region will take the weekend off to ensure as many local players as possible are able to watch the world champions take on South Africa in a pair of matches on Saturday and Sunday at Manuka Oval.
Cricket ACT has placed a heavy emphasis on increasing opportunities for women and girls to play the sport, with junior and senior participation numbers surging in recent years.
Randell has experienced first hand the impact of that investment through Canberra's junior girls competitions and the ACT representative program.
For Randell, the whole week has served to increase her desire to one day play for Australia.
"It's amazing to watch the women's team get so much support and a lot more people watching them now," Randell said. They're definitely well known now, it's so good to see.
"This experience definitely makes me want to play in the Australian team."
