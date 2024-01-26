The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Cricket

ACT juniors share lifelong dream with Australian stars at Manuka Oval

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated January 26 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Zara Randell has spent her life dreaming of playing cricket with Ellyse Perry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.