The ABC's dapper Dan Bourchier is leaving Canberra

The ABC's Dan Bourchier looked resplendent is a hand-painted suit as he hosted the national citizenship and flag raising ceremony in Canberra on Australia Day on Friday.
The popular presenter also confirmed he is leaving Canberra for Sydney after eight years living and working in the national capital.
"I'm taking up a role on the ABC News channel across programming in a senior role and will be doing that as of next week, actually," he said.
"They'll be a range of things. Initially, I'll be hosting Mornings Thursdays and Fridays from 9 to 12 and hosting news right across the day on the weekends and then whatever comes up. And other hosting projects such as this one."
In December, 2022, Bourchier stepped down from the ABC Canberra's TV newsdesk to report on the Voice referendum for the national broadcaster. He had read the local TV news bulletin for almost six years.
With the referendum now over, the new job is Sydney is calling.
Bourchier and his partner Karl Lijnders have been living in Lyneham. Lijnders used to be the weather presenter for Prime but now has his own weather website, weathermatters.org
"He does it from wherever he is so he'll initially stay in Canberra while we figure out what we're going to do and we'll go from there," he said.
"I've absolutely loved living in Canberra and I feel we've been completely embraced by the community in the years we've been here, particular the Ngunnawal and all the indigenous communities.
"I was particularly proud of the work I was able to lead with Aunty Caroline Hughes AM around language on-air across the ABC."
For the Australia Day hosting gig, Bourchier wore a suit handpainted by Victorian Aboriginal fashion designer Paul McCann, a Marrithiyel man.
Bourchier, originally from the Northern Territory, has Aboriginal heritage on his mother's side.
"I wanted something that tied to connection and country for today," he said.
"He hand-painted this one for me. It's inspired by gumnuts. And I just thought it was a special nod to him and the connection."
