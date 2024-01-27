Court blasts 'reprehensible, cowardly' family violence offender

A magistrate has blasted a family violence offender, describing his home attack and post-break up intimidation as "reprehensible" and "cowardly".
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
"Your about to find out how psycho I really am game on," the offender, who is not named to protect the victim's identity, texted his partner after their two-year relationship ended mid-last year.
Special magistrate Sean Richter directly addressed the man in sentencing remarks published last week, making the court's feelings about the offending crystal clear.
"In light of your previous assaults on her, that message is a particularly evil and manipulative communication," Mr Richter said.
The offender faced the ACT Magistrates Court late last year, when he was 33, after admitting to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and single counts of using a carriage service to menace and property damage.
He received a total jail sentence of almost 12 months, suspended after six, on the agreement he enter into a two-year good behaviour order.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"Run away coward I'll see ya soon still got my key you'll never know when it will be and once this test comes back positive your gonna be seeing a lot of me," more of the text message said.
Mr Richter described the communication as "disgraceful".
"This offending is a particularly cowardly act, in intimidating your former partner who you have already assaulted," he said.
One "deliberate" assault took place in September 2022, when the pair were living together and began arguing in the living room.
"You stood over her and you began to strike or punch her in the face and body," the special magistrate said.
The offender then pushed the victim, who was left with multiple injuries, into a wall. He caused large holes in the gyprock and a door.
Another assault took place in May 2022 after a fight, when the man was packing his belongings in a "demonstrative and angry way".
He threw a drawer behind him, hitting the victim in the head. The man left immediately.
Mr Richter described the victim's impact statement as "compelling and tragic", telling the offender it should "resonate with you in any future relationship you have".
"You were the person who promised to protect me from pain and harm. But you put me in the most pain, physically and emotionally, than anything I have ever endured in my life," the victim wrote.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.