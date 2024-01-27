The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'We're throwing everything at it': Capitals fight the fatigue on the road

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 27 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Travelling 2385 kilometres to play three games in six days hardly seems ideal for a team on the bottom of the ladder already fighting the fatigue factor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.