The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: January 27, 1995

January 27 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Howard should remember Australia Day, 1995, with affection, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1995.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.