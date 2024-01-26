Times Past: January 27, 1995

John Howard should remember Australia Day, 1995, with affection, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1995.
He was anointed leader-in-waiting in the morning by the present incumbent and in the afternoon designated potentially one of Australia's greatest prime ministers by an over-excited NSW Liberal MLC.
This was the day he announced his run for the top job and turned an otherwise unremarkable citizenship ceremony at Ryde Civic Centre in Sydney, where he was official guest for the afternoon, into an unexpected media extravaganza.
The new citizens swearing allegiance to Australia, drawn from 30 different nationalities, seemed to take the unusual level of media attention in their stride.
Less so some of the other politicians and assorted civic dignitaries on stage. Michael Photios, NSW Minister for Multicultural and Ethnic Affairs, overcome by the massed cameras, was excessive in his statements, dubbing Howard to prime ministerial material, another Menzies with the ability to make a successful comeback.
The Mayor of Ryde, all in red, his chain of office glistening, expressed delight that the local member for Bennelong would be Opposition Leader by Monday. They needed a prime minister in Ryde, he said. The last one was Billy McMahon.
