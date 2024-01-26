The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Once strangers in a strange land; now welcomed, happy and at home

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated January 26 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The all-pervasive local greeting of "how are you going?" was one of the first puzzles that Liberian-born Seku Drame had to solve when he first arrived on Australian shores.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.