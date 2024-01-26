The Canberra Times
January 26 marks the start of modern Australian history

By Letters to the Editor
January 27 2024 - 5:30am
Kym MacMillan's observation that the hoisting of the British flag on January 26, 1788, was the most defining moment in modern Australia's history (Letters, January 20) seems to me to be very difficult to rebut.

