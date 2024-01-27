The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 28, 1986

January 28 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1986, The Canberra Times shared a story from Perth where a skull of a thylacine or Tasmanian tiger had been found on the Nullarbor.

