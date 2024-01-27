Renewed hopes for ACT clubs vying for national second division

Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United are back in the race for the National Second Division - that's if they want to put their hand up again.
The two ACT clubs did not make the cut in the last phase of Football Australia's National Second Tier announcement in November last year.
Eight clubs were then confirmed as foundation members of the new competition, including three from Victoria - Avondale, Preston Lions, South Melbourne - and five from NSW - Apia Leichhardt, Marconi Stallions, Sydney Olympic, Sydney United 58, and Wollongong Wolves.
But Canberra clubs will soon be able to throw their hats back in the ring.
The Canberra Times understands that Football Australia are set to make another announcement early this week, extending an invitation to all clubs, including those that previously submitted an NST expression of interest, to submit proposals to be added to the competition.
It's understood that Football Australia want between two to four more clubs to join the existing eight that will compete in the NST in March/April 2025.
The last phase of the process was very thorough and took several months to complete with the initial eight clubs selected because they had "strong proposals and readiness to meet the standards set for the NST."
Football Australia's goals with the NST is to enhance the nation's soccer pathways and competitive quality from club to elite level to benefit the game long-term. The NST will be initially comprised of NPL teams, but there are future goals to link the competition to the A-League with promotion-relegation.
The NST will be set to feature 10 or 12 teams next year in its inaugural season, with home and away matches - 18 games if 10 teams, or 22 if 12 - culminating in a two-round finals series.
"It can't change overnight, because these are structures that need to continually reform over years," Football Australia chief executive James Johnson previous told this masthead.
"But we think we can add value by establishing a second tier."
