Gas versus induction - the pros and cons

While Australians still use, rely on and enjoy using gas cooktops, more and more people are starting to consider induction, particularly if they're renovating or upgrading kitchen appliances.
Conversations around induction versus gas are set to get even hotter, given Victoria recently phased out new gas connections for new dwellings, apartment buildings, and residential subdivisions requiring planning permits.
With many of us likely questioning our own move to induction, Karl Mellington, product expert at Winning Appliances, considers the merits of each.
Induction cooktops are usually more energy-efficient due to the method of heating. Rather than heating the surface of the cooktop, which then heats the pan, induction cooktops directly heat the pan, resulting in less time needed for heating and comparatively lower energy consumption.
This also means running costs for induction cooktops tend to be a lot lower.
Induction cooktops are fantastic at speedy heating and at maintaining precise temperatures, giving you more control for a better cooking experience.
For example, if you are melting chocolate on gas, you may require a double boiler to ensure that chocolate does not overheat or burn.
One of the things that makes cooking on gas a challenge is the potential dangers, particularly if you're a family with young children.
Induction cooktops are generally safer for families with young children, as there is a lower risk of burns from the surface itself.
As induction cooktops heat the pan directly and not the cooking zone, it won't get as hot to the touch as a gas or electric cooktop.
Still, when it comes to the overall taste of your food, you are not going to see or taste the difference in your food; both gas and induction can result in delicious cooking.
One of the big perks of induction cooktops is that they are extremely easy to clean and maintain - you can simply use a soft microfibre cloth to wipe it down after every use.
induction cooktops are very unlikely to become caked up with grease as a limited area of the cooktop heats up during use and thankfully, they have a shiny, easy to wipe surface.
Other food types - such as sugars - are more prone to sticking to glass, so this is where you might need a bit of extra elbow grease.
In some rural areas and apartments, it may not be feasible to have induction due to the power supply.
In rural areas, you may be running on gas bottles and in apartments your body corporate may not allow the switch. This is definitely something to think about if you've been considering it.
Cost wise, induction cooktops can often be dearer to buy outright and they may require a certified electrician to change over from gas.
Depending on how you like to cook, some dishes and styles of cooking may also be better suited to gas.
For instance, Asian-styled wok cooking works well on a gas flame given the shape of the cookware.
Finally, although not necessarily the biggest deal breaker, induction might not provide the right aesthetic for all. In particular, traditional-styled homes may prefer the visual element of gas over induction, but there are still many ways to incorporate induction in a variety of styles, helping to achieve a seamless, clean look.
