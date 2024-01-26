Frenemies: Australian star looking to strike down Big Bash teammate at Manuka

Tahlia McGrath and Laura Wolvaardt walk off the Adelaide Oval arm in arm, medals dangling around their necks and giant grins on their faces.
They're Women's Big Bash League champions, having played a key role steering the Strikers to victory over the Brisbane Heat in December's decider.
At the time, it seemed nothing could get in their way, but fast forward two months and suddenly the pair are rivals preparing to battle in a blockbuster international series.
McGrath is the Australian vice-captain and Wolvaardt the South African captain for the seven game, multi-format series set to kick off at Manuka Oval on Saturday.
There is more than just a trophy at stake, with the visitors determined to avenge their loss in the Twenty20 World Cup final last February.
It's the nature of cricket in the modern era, players often more frenemies than actual rivals as they play with and against each other in a multitude of domestic and international fixtures.
While McGrath relished the chance to play alongside Wolvaardt for the Strikers, it provided an up-close look at what makes the South African so dangerous.
"It's a strange one," McGrath said. "We're teammates in the blue and I love watching her score runs for the Strikers but it's going to be weird quietly not wanting her to do too well.
"They've got some serious players in Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, some world-class players and absolute match winners. We're going to have to be at our absolute best to keep them under control."
The Australians are hoping to receive a major boost on Saturday morning, with Alyssa Healy likely to receive the all clear to line up in the clash.
The skipper has battled illness in recent days and has managed a lighter training load leading into the first of two matches in two days. Team officials will make a final decision on Saturday, with McGrath confident Healy will be fit.
"She's on the mend," McGrath said. "She's improving, she's going to train lightly with us [Friday] and then a final decision will be made in the morning around her availability.
"We expect her to fingers crossed come up and be out there fronting up for us."
South Africa commenced their tour with a four-wicket loss to the Governor General's XI at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday.
They will play Twenty20 internationals at Manuka Oval on Saturday and Sunday before a third in Hobart on Tuesday. Three one-day internationals will follow, with the series reaching a climax with a Test at the WACA.
Wolvaardt acknowledged one of the biggest challenges of playing in Australia is adjusting to the conditions, but said the WBBL has played a key role in assisting in that process.
A host of South African stars have become household names playing in the league, headlined by fast bowler Marizanne Kapp.
For Wolvaardt, the early summer tournament was a chance to learn about domestic wickets while creating some incredible memories along the way.
"It's been great [playing in the WBBL]," Wolvaardt said. "Hopefully it bodes well [for the series]. Being able to play at a lot of grounds that we'll be playing at is great.
"Facing the bowlers that I'll be facing [during this series] for a few months at a time [is great] so hopefully I'll be able to use it to my advantage."
As for transitioning from teammate to foe, it's taking a little while for Wolvaardt to adjust but she knows her competitive mindset will kick in once the first ball is bowled on Saturday.
"The Big Bash final was awesome," she said. "It was very cool to win at the Adelaide Oval.
"It'll be a bit weird going to enemies after working together for so long but I'm excited for the challenge."
