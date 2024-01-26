Line-up announced for Multicultural Festival

Canberra funk hip hop creative Citizen Kay will headline this year's National Multicultural Festival, with the government announcing free public transport for the event.
The festival will be held from February 16 to 18. The festival will follow last year's set-up, being held across Canberra's CBD and Glebe Park.
Canberra's buses and the light rail will be free from 4.30pm on Friday, February 16 until Sunday, February 18 to allow people to travel to the event.
Last year's Multicultural Festival, the first since the COVID pandemic, had a record crowd with 380,000 attendance across the three-day event, including 30,500 who travelled from interstate or overseas for the event.
There will be more than 170 multicultural communities at the event.
"No matter which day or time you choose to attend, you'll be able to see great entertainment spread out over eight stages in the city, eat your way around the globe with hundreds of amazing food stalls and share in a great range of activities," Multicultural Affairs Minister Mick Gentleman said.
"The strong engagement of Canberra's multicultural community over the past 26 years has made our annual festival a true celebration of diversity in a harmonious, friendly atmosphere."
Citizen Kay will headline the festival alongside future soul R&B artist Ngaiire and dynamic world percussion ensemble Taikoz.
"I'm a huge Canberra ambassador and love telling people when I'm touring how awesome the city is," Citizen Kay said.
"Getting to headline such an iconic Canberra and national event like the National Multicultural Festival is an incredible honour and something I never thought would happen.
"I go to the festival every year and am really excited to be part of it this year and play some new music."
