Bats and drones can go together on flight over Lake Burley Griffin

The National Capital Authority has been monitoring the movements of the flying fox population in Commonwealth Park to ensure its exciting drone skyshow doesn't disrupt them.
The spectacle of 600 drones forming images over the central basin of Lake Burley Griffin is on from two more nights, Friday and Saturday.
Flight is a three-part show, starting at 8.30pm, 9.30pm and 10.30pm and going for about 12 minutes each time - The drones need to recharge in between. There are markets, music and food from 5pm at Commonwealth Place on the southern shores of Lake Burley Griffin to keep everyone occupied between the shows.
NCA chief executive Sally Barnes said it had been mindful of the nightly flight of flying foxes from Commonwealth Park over the lake.
"We've been monitoring them for a little while and what we know from the flying foxes is that they're heading out probably about 8.45pm," she said.
"So if we started right on the crack of 8.30pm, which we want to anyway, they're still there and they leave afterwards.
"The person driving the drones, they haven't had any issue, so it seems to be working.
"Which is great because the last thing you want is for a drone to go done or a flying fox to be affected so, so far, so fabulous."
Ms Barnes urged Canberrans to go see Flight - and stay to the end "because some of the images in the final chapter are fantastic".
"It's amazing technology, it's so colourful and by the look at the sky, it's another great night to see all those colours," she said.
"We're recommending people get on the flat of the lake, the vision seems to be best from the flat."
The NCA was also happy the event was running smoothly.
"For us, success is everyone enjoying the story and the images, which they seem to be but success is also having a comfortable event. Being able to get there and get home and the public transport seems to be working well, the shuttles to and from Civic are a great addition to this event and the road closures and all of that seems to working well," she said.
"It's a great show, comfortable event and people are able to get in and out safely."
More details about road closures are here.
