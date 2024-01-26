Northbound Coulter Drive lanes reopened after Belconnen car crash

A person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Belconnen on Friday afternoon, according to the ACT Emergency Services Agency.
Emergency services received a call just after 3.15pm on Friday reporting a two-car motor accident at the intersection of Coulter Drive and Nettlefold Street.
The northbound lanes on Coulter Drive were closed following the accident, but reopened by 4.30pm.
ACT Fire and Rescue assisted someone out of their vehicle, who was then assessed by ACT ambulance. The ESA advised that one person has also been transported to hospital.
