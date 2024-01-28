Is a US 2020 election rerun inevitable?

Given the parlous state of American politics it's easy to forget that in times past presidential elections have been contested by giants whose abilities, dedication and competence were never in doubt.
How is it the country that pitted Harry S Truman against Thomas Dewey in 1948, Bill Clinton against George H W Bush in 1992, Barack Obama against John McCain in 2008 and even Richard Nixon against John F Kennedy in 1960 is about to rerun the 2020 Trump versus Biden contest?
If Nixon had succeeded Eisenhower instead of losing by a handful of votes he might have been very different to the embittered, isolated, suspicious and vengeful - but still intelligent, ruthless and capable - POTUS who made it to the White House eight years later.
Neither Trump nor President Biden at this point bear comparison with any of the candidates just mentioned.
While President Biden has the benefit of decades of experience that is also his great weakness. He was elevated to the Senate in the 1972 election that saw Nixon returned for a second term with a record majority. His best days are behind him.
In the event the President did secure a second term he would be 86 at the end of it.
President Biden's first tilt at the Democratic nomination was in 1987 - 37 years ago - when he was 46.
His second was in 2007 and led to him being selected by Barack Obama as his running mate. While President Biden had been expected to be the Democratic nominee in 2016 that was not to be.
Following the death of his son Beau he stood aside. This opened the door for Hillary Clinton who, despite outpolling Donald Trump by 3 million votes, didn't win the Electoral Colleges.
Given his age and poor polling which never recovered after the fall of Kabul, President Biden would have done his party - and the US - a favour if he had said last year he was standing down after one term.
That would have cleared the deck for the Democrats to come up with a new ticket to take the fight to the Republicans.
Given it is now apparent the US is headed towards a Biden-Trump rematch voters could zone out. This is, after all, very much a case of "same old, same old".
Trump, who turns 78 in June, is only four years younger than Biden. According to the actuaries he is more likely to die in office than Biden because of poor lifestyle choices.
A low voter turnout could have interesting consequences. While Trump is the clear favourite with Republicans he is only slightly ahead of President Biden in the latest national poll once the margin of error is taken into account.
That poll, incidentally, saw 67 per cent of respondents say they would like to see "someone new" rather than "the same candidates". Another 18 per cent said they would not bother to vote if it was another Biden -Trump contest.
It's clear President Biden, despite not being a candidate voters will rally around in the same way they did for Obama in 2008, needs that level of support to fall over the line.
Trump, likewise, needs to mobilise all Republicans; not just his rusted-on MAGA base.
The outcome of this contest is far from academic. A Trump victory would cast doubt over US support for NATO and Ukraine, AUKUS and US emissions reductions policies.
His tariff policies would undermine free trade agreements while a proposed ban on key Chinese imports would escalate tensions in that quarter.
Biden, despite question marks about his age, remains the best choice for Australia and much of the free world.
The decision Americans make on November 5 will define the rest of the decade.
