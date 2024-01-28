The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Is a US 2020 election rerun inevitable?

By The Canberra Times
January 29 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Given the parlous state of American politics it's easy to forget that in times past presidential elections have been contested by giants whose abilities, dedication and competence were never in doubt.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.