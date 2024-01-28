Pick of the litter: Inside the stories behind Muster Dogs

It was the show that was an experiment on every level.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Five adorable kelpies had 12 months - and the help of graziers and trainers - to determine who, if any, would become a champion working dog.
It was the tightest of schedules - with working dogs usually training over three years - but it was this nature vs nurture challenge that was at the heart of ABC's Muster Dogs. And it was a challenge that when captured in this four-part docuseries would pose a different challenge.
The challenge of capturing the attention of an Australian audience at a weird 7.40pm Sunday timeslot, right as Ash Barty was facing Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open.
The best-case scenario was a viewership of 700,000. But that first night, nearly 1.5 million viewers tuned in to see five puppies start their one-year journey. It has since gone on to reach audiences in the US and the UK, via Netflix.
This little show could have managed to capture the attention and hearts of people across the world, with the second series kicking off earlier this month.
This time, it does so in conjunction with the book, Muster Dogs: From Pups to Pros, written by the show's narrator and ABC journalist Lisa Millar.
"When it comes to the show, I think it is probably something different for everyone," Millar says.
"I was just talking to someone before who said the landscapes are beautiful. I haven't been out to those places and they found that remarkable to be able to see the beautiful pictures. For others who are on the land, they feel like 'Oh, thank God we're seeing ourselves reflected here, and how much we care about the animals'.
"So that's what I tried to do with the book as well - just try to drill down to what was it about the show that you made it hit? Why did city people and country people equally want to consume it?"
There was no denying that the stars of Muster Dogs are the kelpies of season one and the Australian border collies of season two. They are the focus, after all.
But as Millar says, Muster Dogs is not just a story about dogs. It's also a story about people, specifically the graziers and their families who take the puppies in.
"What I wanted to do was also try and bring out the people stories," she says.
"So when in the first episode [of season two], Russ reveals that [his wife] Rosie had been diagnosed with leukaemia, in the book, I go into exactly what happened - how she found the bruise on her leg, the fact that their son Charlie was only 10 months old and she was still breastfeeding Charlie at the time. How the doctor rang them at 10 o'clock at night, and said, 'You've got to get to hospital, like you are very sick'.
"And I think those stories people want to know as well because they think how do you live out there remotely."
Millar will feature at Canberra Times/ANU Meet the Author event next week. The event will dive into the book and the show, as well as any other information people want to know about Millar's life or memoir, Daring to Fly.
Lisa Millar will be at ANU's Kambri precinct for The Canberra Times/ANU Meet the Author event on February 6. To register go to anu.edu.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.