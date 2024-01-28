Pick of the litter: Inside the stories behind Muster Dogs

"So when in the first episode [of season two], Russ reveals that [his wife] Rosie had been diagnosed with leukaemia, in the book, I go into exactly what happened - how she found the bruise on her leg, the fact that their son Charlie was only 10 months old and she was still breastfeeding Charlie at the time. How the doctor rang them at 10 o'clock at night, and said, 'You've got to get to hospital, like you are very sick'.