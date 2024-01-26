Rebels struggles show RA's misplaced focus on Brumbies

An Australian Super Rugby club is in a dire financial predicament. Concerns have been raised about the franchise's ability to pay staff or even field a team.
Stop me if you've heard it all before.
Most fans have heard it all before, Australian rugby enduring years of financial hardship as performances dropped on the field.
On this occasion it's the Melbourne Rebels, the franchise close to entering administration and in dire straits just weeks out from the opening round of the Super Rugby season, when they will host the ACT Brumbies on February 23.
Their status for 2024 has been locked in, but beyond that is anyone's guess.
Rugby Australia, so far, has refused to step in and publicly offer a financial rescue package, instead preferring to watch how things play out while keeping public statements to a minimum.
The situation has raised plenty of eyebrows in Canberra as rugby fans watch with interest.
Why was the governing body so focused on auditing the Brumbies while the Rebels were in dire straits?
Given their desperation to take over the Brumbies, RA should have jumped at the chance to take control of the Melbourne licence.
Instead, a host of players and staff are sitting precariously, waiting for news on the future of the franchise, unsure if they will have jobs beyond 2024.
RA spent the second half of 2023 inspecting the Brumbies' financial reports with a fine-tooth comb. Auditors were called in on two separate occasions as the governing body searched for even the slightest sliver of evidence to suggest the team had breached their obligations and deserved to lose their licence.
The audits came as head office attempted to push through an unpopular centralisation program.
Under the plan, RA would take control of all five Super Rugby licences and leave the states and territories to manage grassroots and community rugby. The franchises agreed to alignment of rugby operations but questioned the scope of the plan.
It didn't take long for the situation to get messy, with ACT officials vowing to reject RA's "hostile takeover" and threatening to call in lawyers. The Queensland Reds were also staunchly against the scope of the plan.
The NSW Waratahs quickly expressed their support and signed an agreement late last year.
The bungled centralisation process played a key role in the member union revolt that triggered Hamish McLennan's exit.
We've now learnt, however, that while RA was targeting the Brumbies, another team further down the Hume was facing far bigger issues.
It's too early to know the full impact on Australian rugby but it's no surprise some in Canberra feel justified in the Brumbies' decision to fight so hard to retain control throughout 2023.
