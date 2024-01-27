The new ABC chairman has a lot of work ahead of him

Your report about Kim Williams taking over as chair of the ABC referred to the organisation's responsibilities and to public trust in the ABC.
I had planned to watch Thursday's important National Press Club address by the Prime Minister on the ABC's News 24, but unfortunately missed the first 15 minutes.
So I went to the ABC's iView and to my amazement nowhere - looking under "National Press Club" or "Prime Minister" - could I find the Prime Minister's speech.
So as a starter can I suggest that Mr Williams ensures that such important national events be available on iView. How can one pretend to be a national broadcaster and not feature such an important news item on iView?
We have been told that Australia's population has reached 28 million; 18 years earlier than forecast.
Absolute lunacy. One does not have to be an intellectual giant to understand that there are far too many people in the world and probably more than should be in Australia.
Just stop and think about our impact on the environment, global warming and plant and animal species.
Who cares what Steve Smith and Pat Cummins think about the date for Australia Day?
After all, they're just cricketers. I certainly won't be giving their views any credence, particularly as I don't agree with them. It's all a lot of woke nonsense.
I sympathise with Alex Mattea and the pain and cost that he has experienced in dealing with shoddy building work.
While I support more energy-efficient and accessible buildings, the bigger issue remains buildings constructed with latent defects that continue to manifest at an alarming rate Australia-wide.
It's a poor reflection on the industry and regulators that in this day and age some newly built buildings will have to be demolished or remain in a state of disrepair due to the cost impacts of remedial work on the home owners.
For the past 20 years regulators and governments have failed in their duties to protect vulnerable home owners from the perils associated with building or buying a home.
The UN Secretary-General, US government and Penny Wong have urged the implementation of the "two-state solution" for Israel and Palestine. But after 70 years of failure by the international community, the entities concerned, and now with Netanyahu opposing Palestinian statehood, the concept seems dead. What a litany of failure.
Maybe twice a year I give my body a little stress test. For a few weeks I drink only water out of the tap.
I don't mean I fast. I still eat my Dr Mosely restricted calorie diet window. But I don't drink any other beverage; no tea, coffee, hot chocolate, Ovaltine, milk, juice or alcohol.
The first couple of days are terrible with caffeine withdrawal symptoms. But after a week or so there is a plateau of calm.
The problem is every time you have a little desert, cake, ice-cream, donut, it doesn't seem the same without your three-in-one cappuccino.
Jenna Price may be correct to describe Scott Morrison as the least trustworthy prime minister of the last 50 years ("Liberals fail gender agenda again", January 26).
Just over 50 years ago we saw the prime ministership of Billy McMahon, known as "Tiberius with a telephone".
However, Price may be being a little kind to John Howard with his "never, ever GST" and Tony Abbott with his no cuts to welfare, health and the ABC.
