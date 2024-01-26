Man set to be charged with more than 30 sex offences including incest

A Monash man is set to be charged with more than 30 sex offences allegedly committed against family members and others.
On Thursday, officers from the sexual assault and child abuse team searched a home in Monash and arrested the 43-year-old man.
The man is scheduled to face ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday in relation to more than 30 charges including multiple counts of incest, sexual intercourse with a young person, sexual intercourse without consent, act of indecency with a young person and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
ACT Policing says if you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, you can report to police by attending a police station or calling 131 444.
You can also submit an online report for historical sexual assault for incidents that occurred more than six months ago.
