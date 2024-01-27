Healy brushes aside illness to lead Australia to dominant Manuka Oval win

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy has brushed off an illness to produce a match-winning knock in her side's opening Twenty20 international against South Africa at Manuka Oval.
The wicketkeeper was placed on restricted training duties throughout the week and was only cleared to play after passing a fitness test on Saturday morning. You wouldn't have known it based on Healy's rapid-fire 46 off just 28 balls.
The attacking innings set the tone for a successful run chase as Australia sent an ominous warning to South Africa with a dominant win in the opening match of the multi-format series.
While Healy provided the early fireworks, fellow opener Beth Mooney anchored the innings with a patient 72 to guide Australia to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.
The run chase came after South African opener Tazmin Brits overcame a slow start to steer her side to 6-147 with an unbeaten half century. Ellyse Perry was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 2-13 off three overs.
The match was the first between the sides since Australia defeated South Africa in last February's World Cup final and highlighted Healy's side's dominance of all levels of international cricket.
The visitors won't have long to ponder Saturday's disappointment, with the two teams to return to Manuka Oval on Sunday morning for the second of three Twenty20 internationals.
The seven game series will also feature three one-day internationals and end with a Test at the WACA in Perth.
It didn't take long for Australia to flex their muscle with the ball on Saturday, the world champions restricting South Africa to 2-33 in the six-over powerplay.
Brits found the early overs particularly tough going, scoring just five runs off the first 19 balls she faced. Eventually the opener found her groove and a pair of big overs before the drinks break had the visitors well placed at 2-65 after 10 overs.
Just as Brits and Sune Luus looked set to form a match-defining partnership, Healy swung momentum in Australia's favour with a sharp review. The wicketkeeper was adamant the ball had caught Luus glove on the way through and ultra-edge agreed, showing a small tickle before a sharp catch by Healy.
From there, the skipper introduced Perry into the attack and the all-rounder did a superb job maintaining pressure on the South African batters.
The Australians struck each time the visitors looked set to get going and they walked off the field confident South Africa's 6-147 was a below-par total.
Healy and Mooney quickly confirmed that view, the pair blasting 49 runs in the powerplay to set the tone for the run chase.
While Healy was dismissed in the eighth over, Mooney and Tahlia McGrath kept the scoreboard ticking over with the required run rate below six an over.
There were some nervy moments when McGrath was dismissed for 24 in the 18th over, with Australia requiring six balls off the final over.
Mooney put to bed any concerns, however, launching a massive six off a free hit in the first legal ball of the over to secure the win.
AUSTRALIA 2-149 off 19.1 overs (Beth Mooney 72, Alyssa Healy 46; Marizanne Kapp 1-25) bt SOUTH AFRICA 6-147 off 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 59*, Sune Luus 19; Ellyse Perry 2-13) at Manuka Oval. Crowd: 2302.
