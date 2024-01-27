'I'll be using both trials': Key position selection trials facing Raiders

Trials by name and trials by nature.
Normally Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart isn't the biggest fan of pre-season trials, but he's set to use both this year to give the young guns vying for key positions every chance to stake their claims for round one.
Stuart's vowed to give youth the chance to lock down both the fullback and five-eighth roles this season, with the Green Machine's trials against Parramatta and the North Queensland Cowboys shaping as crucial parts of that.
The Raiders coach would normally give his round one 17 a run in their final trial, using squad and junior players in any others.
But he wants to give all contenders for the two crucial spine positions every chance to put their hand up.
Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange were battling it out for the No.6 jersey.
Xavier Savage, Jordan Rapana and Albert Hopoate, along with 18-year-old Chevy Stewart, have all been training in the custodian role.
There's also the No.13 jersey up for grabs with lock Corey Horsburgh suspended for the opening two rounds.
Both England international Morgan Smithies and Hohepa Puru could cover Horsburgh, who will be back for the New Zealand Warriors game in Christchurch.
The Raiders will play the Eels at Kogarah on February 17 and then the Cowboys at Seiffert Oval eight days later.
Both games will play a big role in deciding the 17 who run out against the Newcastle Knights in round one.
"We've got a lot of people fighting for positions so I'll be using both trials to give those players in those positions of contest an opportunity to put their best performances together," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"It won't be a season where I'll be putting out younger players to get a feel for it.
"It will be some players looking to play well and get combinations to pick that first team - because it's going to be a very hard job picking that first team."
A niggling hamstring injury has sidelined Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty for the past couple of weeks.
That's given both Weekes and Strange not only extra repetitions during the pre-season, but also the ability to development a combination if either of them have to come in for Fogarty during the campaign.
"It's a very big challenge for young players starting their NRL careers in a position on the field that has so much influence over the team, how it functions and ultimately the result," Stuart said.
"But these young players that we have in our squad I know they have talent, they just lack experience.
"They've got coaches that are going to give them belief and help them with their start to their NRL careers.
"Who that may be it'll be exciting for us all to see.
"But the one thing I know about these younger players, and the new players that have come to the club, they are very good football players.
"But they all need games under their belt ... it's where we're transitioning into a new era."
