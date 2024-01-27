Police seek public assistance to identify man

ACT Policing is seeking to identify a man following an alleged assault earlier this month.
About 4am on Saturday, January 6, Territory Targeting Team officers responded to reports of an alleged assault at a licensed premises on London Circuit.
Police said multiple people were identified and spoken with but one person's identity remained unknown. Police are now seeking assistance from the community.
Police have asked anyone who can identify him to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website, and quote reference 7639483. Information can be provided anonymously.
