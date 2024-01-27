The heartwarming inspiration behind South African star's celebration

South African opener Tazmin Brits has revealed the heartwarming inspiration behind her half-century celebration in Saturday's Twenty20 at Manuka Oval.
The 33-year-old raised her arms above her head in a ballerina pose after battling her way to a fighting 50 in her side's loss to Australia.
Brits later revealed the celebration was created with teammate Masabata Klaas as a joint tribute to Brits' father, who died of COVID, and Klaas' daughter.
"I had a little action figure I always used to pull out but playing in internationals is a bit difficult to pull the thing out of your pocket or run and play with it," Brits said.
"I was like daddy's little girl so [Klaas and I] came up with a ballerina in [honour] of my dad and in [honour] of her daughter."
Brits has overcome numerous challenges throughout her career and looked destined for Olympic glory.
A junior javelin world champion, her Olympic dreams were dashed when she was involved in a road accident prior to the 2012 London Games.
A code switch followed and Brits made her international cricket debut in 2018. Now a key member of the South African team, she's determined to feature in elite franchise leagues.
"Hitting runs against the world's best is always a tick of the box of wanting to make a 50 against Australia," Brits said. "It's not just [scoring] against Australia but maybe opening up some eyes to give myself opportunities to play in these bigger leagues."
