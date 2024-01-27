Low leaps to world best as Myers launches Paris Olympics quest

Canberra Paralympic champion Vanessa Low has proved she is on track to defend her crown in Paris with a world-best leap in the long jump at the ACT Championships.
The T61 double amputee athlete launched herself 5.33 metres to eclipse her previous personal best by five centimetres. The result will now be subject to a complex ratification process by the International Paralympic Committee and World Para Athletics before it can be deemed a world record.
Low holds the existing world record, having set the mark when winning gold at the Tokyo Paralympics.
A two-time Paralympic champion, Low took time off from the sport following the COVID-delayed Games to have a baby but she has quickly hit her stride since returning to athletics.
In a warning to her rivals, the 33-year-old said her best is still to come.
"It's everything we have been working on in the last year and a half since coming back from pregnancy," Low said.
"There is still room for improvement. I carried great speed through that particular jump in comparison to the other ones, but it's all about the confidence in my run ups and I know I'm on the right mark to really go for it next time and carry that speed all the way through."
Low's performance came as teenage sensation Cam Myers finished third in the 800m final.
The 17-year-old dropped back from his preferred 1500m distance to kick off his 2024 with his first 800m in two years.
The race was won by another emerging teenage star, 18-year-old Peyton Craig setting a new Australian under 20 record with a time of 1:45.77.
Myers was pleased to open his year with a solid hit out before returning to the 1500m at the Adelaide Track Classic next month.
While he has already run an Olympic qualifier, Myers recognises the depth in Australian middle-distance running means he will have to slash even more time off last year's historic performances to secure his place in the team in Paris.
It's a challenge the 17-year-old has embraced as he chases an Olympic berth.
"That's the ultimate goal," Myers said. "I'm going to have to run well at trials but I'm looking forward to it.
"I didn't really have a break, I was like 'I have to get back to work, these guys aren't getting any slower'. The big thing is just knocking those times down and trying to get down as close to 3:30 as I can this season."
The records continued to tumble on Saturday, with Torrie Lewis running 11.10 in the 100m final to eclipse Melissa Breen's Australian record by one-hundredth of a second. Breen's mark had stood for 10 years.
