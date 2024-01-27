Breen passes mantle of Australia's fastest woman to teenage sensation

Former Canberra sprint star Melissa Breen has urged Torrie Lewis to take her career to the next level after the teenage sensation set a new Australian record at the ACT Championships on Saturday.
Lewis took out the 100 metre final in a time of 11.10 seconds, eclipsing Breen's mark by one-hundredth of a second to become Australia's fastest woman.
Breen had held the record since February 2014 and congratulated Lewis for her achievement.
"Records are made to be broken," Breen posted on X, formerly Twitter. "It's been an absolute honour & privilege to be the Australian record holder of the 100m for almost a decade.
"Congratulations Torrie Lewis, coach Andrew Iselin & your entire team. The baton is now yours, carry it with pride & purpose every day."
The AIS Athletics Track is a renowned speedway, with Breen's record also coming at the ACT Championships in 2014.
Lewis has been tipped to eclipse the retired sprinter's mark for a while, having emerged as a teenage sensation in recent years.
At 16, she was the world's third-fastest female under 18 100m sprinter and won the 100m-200m double at the 2023 Australian Championships. She ran in the 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships.
Speaking post-race, Lewis acknowledged she has been chasing Breen's record for a long time.
"To me, it is finally here," Breen said. "I've been after times like these for what seems like ages now, never letting myself think too much of it, but always wanting to get there.
"Canberra is a great one to start at! It's a great track and always good conditions. With the Olympic year, the goal for the season is to try and run around that similar time, which should get me pretty close to qualifying."
Lewis will return to the track for the 200m heats on Sunday morning.
