Times Past: January 29, 1990

A unique Canberra connection to the 1990 Commonwealth Games was more cause for celebration in the men's gymnastics.
There was particular joy in Canberra at two Commonwealth Games gold medals when Brennon Dowrick was successful in gymnastics and Lisa-Marie Vizaniari won the discus.
Brennon's mother, Bev, father Ken and sister Johanna watched the 18-year-old's winning performance from their home in Hawker - and were understandably ecstatic.
Mrs Dowrick said: "He felt he had a chance to win providing nothing went wrong - and there is always a chance something will go wrong in gymnastics."
Brennon "had always wanted to get to the Games - not just get there, but to win". Brennon and his family had moved around Australia as his father had been posted and reposted with the Air Force, starting gymnastics career in Melbourne at the age of seven and continuing it at the Canberra United Gym Club when his family moved when Brennon was nine.
He first went to the Australian Institute of Sport in 1985 and, when his father was posted from Canberra to Wagga in 1986, his mother stayed in Canberra for a year so he could continue as a part-time student at the institute "because we thought he was too young to leave behind by himself".
The family had only recently been posted back to Canberra from Wagga, bringing them closer to Brennon, who remained a full-time, live-in student at the institute. Gymnastics has meant many normal families have gone by the way as the Dowrick family followed Brennon to various events.
Bev Dowrick said: "We would have loved to have been over there [Auckland] to see him, but unfortunately it was not to be."
