Sapsford declares international allegiance as Test goal looms in distance

ACT Brumbies centre Ollie Sapsford will enter the 2024 Super Rugby campaign with a golden target on the horizon after declaring his desire to play for the Wallabies.
The New Zealand-born centre enjoyed a breakout year in 2023, producing a series of impressive performances that ultimately led to Australia A selection.
The selection proved a decisive moment in Sapsford's career as he was forced to choose where his international allegiances lie.
Having grown up in Canterbury, New Zealand is home, but the 28-year-old's mother is Australian, with multiple family members including his grandmother living in Melbourne.
Sapsford's adopted country will always hold a special place in his heart. A stint on a farm near Perth as a teenager helped him fall back in love with rugby and it was the Brumbies who first offered a Super Rugby contract.
"When I got the phone call telling me they wanted to name me in the [Australia A], it didn't take much for me to say yes," Sapsford said.
"The Brumbies were the first team to give me an opportunity, no one in New Zealand wanted to give me an opportunity.
"I always had the option to play for both, my mum is from Australia, my family still lives in Melbourne. I looked at it as representing my family and myself. Now the big goal is hopefully one day to get up top [to the Wallabies]."
The Brumbies will launch 2024 with a trial against the Fijian Drua at Viking Park on Saturday. The game will follow a clash between the ACT Super W team and Hong Kong women's side.
If it wasn't for a COVID-induced twist of fate, Sapsford wouldn't be in the situation he's currently in, dreaming of a Wallabies debut.
The utility was a member of the New Zealand sevens team in 2020 and chasing a spot at the Olympics.
COVID triggered the suspension of the world series and Sapsford never made his international debut. Selection for an official tournament would have tied his allegiance to New Zealand in sevens and XVs.
Now, however, Sapsford said it wasn't a difficult decision to choose Australia over their fierce rivals and he enters 2024 determined to build on a successful 2023.
The 28-year-old has found peace on and off the field, Sapsford a regular at Federal Golf Course and keeping fans up to date with an Instagram page dedicated to his golf.
Sapsford views golf as more than just as hobby, weekly rounds a chance to clear his mind when away from rugby.
A mainstay of the Brumbies 23, the 28-year-old is determined to make a starting role his own, with the focus on securing the No.12 jumper for round one.
"I'm focused on nailing my core roles," Sapsford said.
"My ball play, my carry, being the eyes and ears for our 10s or our links. I'd love to play more inside centre but at the end of the day it's the coach's decision and it's about what's best for the team."
