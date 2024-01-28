The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Sapsford declares international allegiance as Test goal looms in distance

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated January 28 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies centre Ollie Sapsford will enter the 2024 Super Rugby campaign with a golden target on the horizon after declaring his desire to play for the Wallabies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.