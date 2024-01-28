The war-on-terror mindset warped our strategy and policymaking abilities

The global war on terror is exemplified by three words - find, fix, and finish.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Find-fix-finish Osama bin Laden. Find-fix-finish Saddam Hussein. Find-fix-finish al-Qaeda, ISIL, the Taliban, ISIS.
It was an effective process, led by the US and heavily supported by Australia in both the Afghan and Iraqi theatres of combat. It was also a means that was easily understood by national security pundits in Canberra and Washington DC.
Thus, an entire cohort in Parliament, Defence, DFAT, academia, and the media, were schooled in this unique direct action decision-making model that was not built on a strategy.
The find-fix-finish decision model was focused on a finite set of outcomes based on precise data. It was a sequential process done quickly, often with limited staff inputs.
The decision-maker made the captain's call to finish, or to keep finding and fixing.
A generation of war-on-terror politicians and public servants in Australia and the US were exposed to this model and came to believe - erroneously - that find-fix-finish was indeed a strategy.
As such, it's how these bureaucrats, many in key governmental leadership positions today, define, assess, and address strategic issues.
To be clear - find-fix-finish is not a strategic theory, it's not an operational concept, it's not even a tactical manoeuvre.
It's the US Joint Special Operations Command's (JSOC) targeting methodology used to optimise counter-terrorism capabilities in the conduct of special activities.
Sadly, because of their war-on-terror experiences, the persisting reality within Parliament, DFAT and the Russell offices is find-fix-finish is a viable strategic model, which is underpinning how Australia's national security decisions are now being made.
Decisions that rebuke the call to support coalition Red Sea naval operations, to send helicopters and armour to Ukraine, to declare Hamas's actions on October 7 terrorism, or to implement the findings of the Defence Strategic Review.
Hubris - slightly; but more so because there is no strategic thought being applied to the decisions being considered. There is nothing that ties Australia's national security decision-making to policy, let alone a national strategy.
To this government - every strategic decision looks like a nail and the only tool they have is a find-fix-finish hammer.
Australia needs a renaissance in strategic thought and to re-establish itself globally for it's strategic rigour and decision making.
Australian leaders such as Paul Symon, former director-general of ASIS and Danielle Cave from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute have recently joined Peter Leahy, the former chief of Army, in calling for the re-establishment of the national security adviser within government.
This would be a tremendous first step in revitalising Australia's strategic acuity and decision-making.
Such an advisor to government is essential, especially in ensuring whole-of-government approaches to national security questions and that the process is holistic.
Government should also consider implementing the RSL's submission to the 2024 Intelligence Review calling for an independent national strategy review.
This would assist in aligning, resourcing, and focusing Australia's most compelling national security requirements with the activities of the national intelligence community, thus ensuring there were no gaps in the intelligence community's understanding of threats to Australia's national security. It would also bring more depth and accuracy to their intelligence analysis and assessments - essentials in strategic decision-making.
Finally, according to the Harvard Business School, there has been a tectonic shift in the way strategic leaders are now chosen.
Today, those selected are not the ones with the most experience in the operational or technical fields; but rather are leaders who can discover the crucial factors in a situation and then design a way to coordinate and focus the ways and means to achieve a strategic solution.
READ MORE:
To realise this level of acumen, government should embark on a focused program of professional education within the public and private sectors to revitalise Australia's strategic acuity and decision-making processes.
Our current and future geopolitical environment, combined with the rapid technological advances we are experiencing, compels Australia to return to its roots and once again think and act strategically - either in whole-of-government activities or within multi-national coalitions to prevent conflicts.
Government must act and adapt new approaches to our national security strategies because the global trends we are witnessing are eroding our abilities to provide for the common defence, to shape security environments, and to manage resources.
No longer can Australia simply find, fix and finish its strategic national security challenges.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.