The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bizarre dismissal leaves Australian captain in stitches in Manuka Oval T20

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated January 28 2024 - 12:46pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alyssa Healy has sent opening partner Beth Mooney back to the sheds in the most unusual of circumstances early in Australia's second Twenty20 international at Manuka Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.