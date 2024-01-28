Bizarre dismissal leaves Australian captain in stitches in Manuka Oval T20

Alyssa Healy has sent opening partner Beth Mooney back to the sheds in the most unusual of circumstances early in Australia's second Twenty20 international at Manuka Oval.
The captain fired the ball straight back at bowler Masabata Klaas, who dropped a tough catch but the disappointment quickly turned to elation as the ball cannoned into the stumps at the bowlers end.
Mooney was caught out of her crease and forced to return to the sheds after the frustrating dismissal.
While the veteran was disappointed, Healy saw the funny side and enjoyed a good laugh as her teammate trudged off the field.
Mooney had ridden her luck prior to that point, dropped on zero and again on 10 before she was eventually dismissed for 13.
The wicket was a lighthearted moment in what quickly turned into a challenging innings for the Australians.
While Healy and Mooney walked out determined to set a big total, the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals and struggled to find their groove.
A number of batters made starts, but they didn't look comfortable in the face of a slow wicket and superb South African bowling.
Speaking to Fox Cricket after her dismissal, Mooney said 160 was a good total given the tough conditions.
"It's a little bit slower today because we played on it yesterday," she said. "The outfield's a bit slow so maybe 160 is worth about 180 here.
"100 off the last 10 is going to be good going, but we've got the arsenal to do it."
At 5-99 after 16 overs and with the likes of Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield back in the sheds, 160 looked well out of reach.
The Australians received a helping hand in the final over, South Africa only allowed three fielders outside the circle due to a slow over rate.
Grace Harris made the most of it, combining with Georgia Wareham to plunder 18 runs to lead her side to 6-142.
Harris' 31-run cameo off just 18 balls may prove vital and ensured Australia set a total they could defend.
