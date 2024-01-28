South Africa claims historic victory in Manuka Oval Twenty20 international

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt has produced a flawless innings to steer her side to a historic victory over Australia in Sunday's Twenty20 international at Manuka Oval.
The opener scored a composed 58 not out as the visitors chased down Australia's total of 6-142 in the 19th over to secure a six-wicket win.
The victory is South Africa's first in 24 completed matches in any format between the two teams. They had lost all eight T20 internationals played between the countries prior to Sunday.
The closest the Proteas had come to defeating Australia was a tied one-day international in Coffs Harbour in 2016.
The result levelled the multi-format series at 2-2 after the hosts claimed Saturday's opener.
The sides will now travel to Hobart for the third and final T20 fixture on Tuesday night.
Sunday's win was a commanding performance with both bat and ball, the South African bowlers mastering tricky conditions at Manuka Oval to restrict their opponents to 6-142.
Wolvaardt and fellow opener Tazmin Brits set the tone at the top of the order with an attacking 75-run stand. Brits' dismissal for 41 gave the hosts a sniff, however they were unable to wrestle back momentum.
Instead, Marizanne Kapp walked out to the crease to pile on the pressure with an attacking 20 before she was caught on the boundary.
Sune Luus fell for one soon after to provide a brief moment of panic, and things got tense for South Africa when Anneke Bosch was bowled for 11.
With the visitors needing 12 off the last 12 balls, Alyssa Healy missed a chance to stump Wolvaardt and she made the most of her second chance by hitting back to back boundaries to put the result beyond doubt.
Chloe Tryon hit the winning runs soon after to seal a historic win.
The loss highlighted Australia's recent struggles defending totals, with their last three T20 losses all coming batting first.
South Africa's successful run chase came after the hosts battled their way through a challenging first innings on Sunday morning.
While Healy and Beth Mooney walked to the crease with an attacking mindset, the pair struggled to find a rhythm.
Mooney was dropped twice before she was the victim of an unfortunate run out, Healy hitting the ball back to the bowler before it deflected into the stumps.
From there, the Australians toiled away in the face of superb South African bowling. Masabata Klaas finished with 2-16 off three overs, while Kapp, Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba each picked up a wicket.
The only weak link in the visitor's attack was Ayabonga Khaka, the bowler finishing with 0-50 off four overs.
The quick was thrown the ball for the final over and it was costly. Australian all-rounder Grace Harris cashed in, scoring 18 runs alongside Georgia Wareham to lift their team to a defendable total.
In the end, it was about 15 runs short, with South Africa reaching the target with one over to spare.
SOUTH AFRICA 4-144 (Laura Wolvaardt 58 not out, Tazmin Brits 41; Ashleigh Gardner 2-26) bt AUSTRALIA 6-142 (Grace Harris 31 not out, Alyssa Healy 29; Masabata Klaas 2-16) by 6 wickets at Manuka Oval on Sunday. Crowd: 1920. Series: Tied 1-1.
