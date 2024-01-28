Weston Creek seeks one-day redemption in final after Queanbeyan loss

Weston Creek Molonglo lost the battle but has clear plans to win the war.
On the weekend in the ACT Premier Cricket men's first grade two-day competition they went down to Queanbeyan by 61 runs at Freebody Oval, despite a valiant effort from Zak Keogh who was last man standing on a match-high 132 not out.
The defeat kept Weston Creek in second place on the ladder, but brought Queanbeyan to third on level points, separated only by quotient.
But Weston Creek aren't planning on taking a backwards step, with the two teams to meet again next Sunday in the one-day decider at Phillip Oval, vying for the Gallop Cup.
"That'll be a good game," Weston Creek's Robert Trickett said.
"We beat them earlier in the year in the one-day comp and they are a good team."
Trickett tipped their top performers with the bat to put on a show at the crease in the one-day final.
"In the final Joshua Myburgh is a big-game player, and he'll have to get a few runs. He'll have a big final," he said.
"Zak Keogh is also back from Sydney playing with his mates at a good club and the Comets, and he's enjoying his cricket and playing really well."
The upcoming match continues a blossoming rivalry between the two cricket clubs with their second and third grade sides also reaching their respective one-day finals played on Sunday.
"I don't think we've ever had ones, twos and threes in the one-day final all at once, so that's a pretty good achievement for the club," Trickett said.
Queanbeyan 9-(dec)-336 bt Weston Creek Molonglo 275
Tuggeranong 9-(dec)-367 bt Western District 129 and 3-95
ANU 8-(dec)-317 bt Eastlake 146 and 4-63
North Canberra Gungahlin 289 bt Ginninderra 132
