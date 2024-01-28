The Canberra Times

Hardship grants offered as cyclone power outages remain

By Andrew Gregory
January 28 2024 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of households remain without power after Cyclone Kirrily hit north Queensland. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE)
Thousands of households remain without power after Cyclone Kirrily hit north Queensland. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE)

Disaster assistance has been extended to cyclone-affected residents in northern Queensland where tens of thousands of customers remain without power.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.