The Canberra Times

Call to prosecute hate crime in fight against extremism

By Andrew Gregory and Andrew Brown
January 28 2024 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Australia Day incident has prompted a call for prosecutions to test hate laws in court. (Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
An Australia Day incident has prompted a call for prosecutions to test hate laws in court. (Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

State and federal governments need to test their anti-incitement laws in court in order to stop extremist groups flaunting their racist ideology, the federal Nationals leader says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.