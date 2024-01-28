The Canberra Times

Albanese 'hopeful' for Senate support in tax cut change

By Andrew Brown
January 28 2024 - 1:32pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is hopeful for Senate crossbench support for the tax change. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he is hopeful for Senate crossbench support for the tax change. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remains confident changes to stage three tax cuts will be passed into law, despite needing the support of crossbenchers to pass on the financial relief.

