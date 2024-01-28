The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

People make Australia great, not resources

By Melissa Haswell, Lisa Jackson Pulver, David Shearman
January 29 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia offers the world outstanding higher education, intellect, innovation potential and access to world class scientific research and information systems.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.