CIT Woden to top out in late 2024 as ACT govt gives extra $8 million

The new Canberra Institute of Technology campus in Woden is expected to top out later in the year as the government announced extra money to be spent on additional fit-outs.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The extra components will include so-called "smart technology" such as augmented hearing systems, camera tracking capability, video conferencing equipment and LED wall displays.
There will also be more commercial workstations, appliances and creative art equipment.
The extra $8 million spend is being announced as part of the ACT government's mid-year budget review.
The campus, which is expected to have 6500 students, is set to open next year.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the additional funding would ensure the campus was equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology.
"A growing and collaborative higher education and training sector will support our growing city," he said.
Skills Minister Chris Steel said the investment would help students gain skills in areas such as IT, cyber security, hospitality and business.
"We're making this major investment in TAFE infrastructure and technology to deliver the highly trained workforce that our modern economy needs," he said.
"The Woden campus will incorporate the latest technology and digital learning tools, enabling students to learn online and in person.
"The new digitally enabled campus will provide the opportunity for students to collaborate with local industry in a real-world commercial environment so that they are job ready."
The $325 million build of the campus is being done by construction company Lendlease.
The six-storey building would have "specialist learning environments", "state-of-the-art cyber training and digital learning spaces" and a training restaurant with a commercial kitchen, the project's development application said.
The facility will span over 21,407 square metres of floor space and will include a 572-square-metre central hall.
A new public transport interchange is also being built alongside the CIT campus, which will include future plans for light rail to the town centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.