Canberra Capitals dealt reality check in disappointing loss to Adelaide

Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal has conceded her team was dealt a reality check in Sunday's loss to the Adelaide Lightning.
While the Capitals have endured a tough season, the Lightning clash was one they were confident of winning.
The side burst out of the gates with Alex Sharp dominating the first 15 minutes with 17 first-half points to guide Canberra to a 39-30 lead midway through the second quarter.
Adelaide coach Nat Hurst had seen enough and called a timeout and her team didn't look back. The hosts reeled off nine straight points to level the scores and while they entered the break trailing 41-39, it didn't take long for the Lightning to hit the front in the third quarter.
From there, they locked in defensively to deny the Capitals scoring opportunities and ran out 84-67 winners.
The result marked a successful return for Adelaide star Steph Talbot who scored 14 points in her first match since tearing her ACL last February.
Veal was disappointed with the result, but said her young squad would learn from the contest.
"It was a reality check for us," Veal said.
"I've said it 1000 times how proud, how inspired, how great this group is, now and for the future, but they're also still young.
"They're still learning and growing about how to weather tough games and tough seasons when things don't go your way."
The Capitals won't have long to regroup and will play their third game in six days against Townsville on Tuesday night.
