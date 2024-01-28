Tuggeranong Parkway northbound lanes closed after multi-car crash

A five-car pile up has brought traffic to a standstill along the northbound lanes on Tuggeranong Parkway, south of the Cotter Road turnoff in Weston, according to ACT ESA.
An ESA spokesperson said both northbound lanes have been closed.
ACT Fire and Rescue, ambulance services and police were called out to the site at around 7.45am.
An ESA spokesperson said there were no injuries.
The community has been asked to avoid the area.
