Scams, papadams and an urban jungle: Things to do this weekend

Akram Khan Company presents a magical dance-theatre retelling of Rudyard Kipling's classic The Jungle Book in Canberra for their Australian premiere season. The company will turn the stage into a mythical world with spectacular movement and stunning stagecraft with an original score and animation. Jungle Book reimagined follows the journey of Mowgli through the eyes of a refugee caught in a world devastated by the impact of climate change. Arriving alone in a deserted modern city, and with wild animals claiming the streets as their own, the child soon discovers unlikely allies in this strange new jungle. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Friday February 2 and 3 at 7.30pm and February 3 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Wonka (PG, 116 minutes, Friday February 2) tells the backstory of Roald Dahl's confectionery-crafting character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. This musical shows Willy arriving in Britain hoping to make his fortune but being stymied by a chocolate cartel, corrupt police and being trapped working in a laundry, In Migration (G, 92 minutes, Saturday February 3) the Mallard family is in a bit of rut, with dad Mack content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, while mother Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kid the whole wide world and persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. Films screen on the Eucalypt Lawns, Australian National Botanic Gardens. Gates open at 6.30pm, films start at last light. See: sunsetcinema.com.au.
Join Agus Ismoyo and Nia Fliam from Indonesian batik studio, Brahma Tirta Sari (Yogyakarta) for a demonstration of the steps to create Indonesian batik textiles. They will share the traditional wax-resit cloth dyeing process of Batik along with the living cultural tradition of Batik. Audiences can observe and ask questions. Ismoyo and Fliam developed their batik practices in Yogyakarta, Indonesia in the 1980s. Their work incorporates the motifs and techniques of the empu (master) batik artists. Celebrating the rich heritage of ancient batik textile techniques and the expansive cultural traditions of Indonesia, Agus Ismoyo and Nia Fliam contemporary practice includes collaboration, cultural exchange and teaching. The free demonstration in the Sculpture Garden Pavilion at the National Gallery of Australia will have two sessions on Friday February 2, from 10.30am to 11.30am and 2pn to 4pm. Bookings: nga.gov.au.
The Poet is a new Indian restaurant at Manuka, with a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. As well as the old favourites - butter chicken, naan bread, samosas, curries - there are chef's specials such as beetroot chicken tikka and gully prawns. Its address is: corner of Franklin Street and Flinders Way, Shop 14-15, Manuka Terrace Mall, Griffith (it's above Coles and near Tricento). Phone: (02) 6230 3742. See: ozfoodhunter.com.au.
Scamapalooza by author, magician and collector of scams Nicholas J. Johnson, a former Canberran, attempts to separate facts from fraud as it explores the worlds of deception, illusion and swindles with a rogue's gallery of guests including writers, magicians, comedians and confidence artists. Why are some people able to detect misinformation on social media while others can't? What was the origin of the Invisible Gorilla video and what have its creators done since? Johnson and his guests discuss movies involving con artists (The Sting is a classic; its sequel is definitely not), card counting in casinos (rule number one: don't get caught) and the old shell game that still parts many suckers from their money. You can learn about science magician Matt Pritchard and his optical illusions, the truth about lie detectors, the ethics of mentalism, alternative medicine and the Alien Autopsy video. By the end you should come out not only entertained and informed but better equipped to detect duplicity. It's on Apple podcasts.
