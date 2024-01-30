The Canberra Times
Scams, papadams and an urban jungle: Things to do this weekend

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
January 30 2024 - 3:39pm
What to see:

Akram Khan Company presents a magical dance-theatre retelling of Rudyard Kipling's classic The Jungle Book in Canberra for their Australian premiere season. The company will turn the stage into a mythical world with spectacular movement and stunning stagecraft with an original score and animation. Jungle Book reimagined follows the journey of Mowgli through the eyes of a refugee caught in a world devastated by the impact of climate change. Arriving alone in a deserted modern city, and with wild animals claiming the streets as their own, the child soon discovers unlikely allies in this strange new jungle. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre on Friday February 2 and 3 at 7.30pm and February 3 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

