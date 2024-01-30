Scams, papadams and an urban jungle: Things to do this weekend

Scamapalooza by author, magician and collector of scams Nicholas J. Johnson, a former Canberran, attempts to separate facts from fraud as it explores the worlds of deception, illusion and swindles with a rogue's gallery of guests including writers, magicians, comedians and confidence artists. Why are some people able to detect misinformation on social media while others can't? What was the origin of the Invisible Gorilla video and what have its creators done since? Johnson and his guests discuss movies involving con artists (The Sting is a classic; its sequel is definitely not), card counting in casinos (rule number one: don't get caught) and the old shell game that still parts many suckers from their money. You can learn about science magician Matt Pritchard and his optical illusions, the truth about lie detectors, the ethics of mentalism, alternative medicine and the Alien Autopsy video. By the end you should come out not only entertained and informed but better equipped to detect duplicity. It's on Apple podcasts.