'I think you know it': Sinner tells Kyrgios he can be a grand slam champion

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner says Nick Kyrgios has the potential to join the grand slam singles-winning club, telling the injured Australian ace: "I think you know it".
Sinner emerged as the sport's new superstar with an epic 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 Australian Open final triumph over Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne on Sunday night.
The 22-year-old hailed as the game's next big thing marked his arrival with a thrilling comeback from two sets down - and he soon had Kyrgios in his sights.
Sinner told the injured Canberra product, who spent his enforced absence as a Eurosport TV commentator on the Open, the sport needs him back on court.
Kyrgios cheekily asked Sinner if he would be willing to coach him - without a fee - on how to win a slam as the pair enjoyed a jovial exchange on camera.
But after laughing that "maybe I do it for free", Sinner got serious with an unprompted salute to the divisive Australian star.
"I think, what's for sure, everyone is missing you," Sinner told Kyrgios.
"You are this kind of player you don't see around so often. Your game style, your way how to behave on court, and those kind of things, you are different, no? And this kind of player we need.
"So I hope you are getting back - I'm missing you. It was a great emotion to see you after my second-round match, so I hope to see you back as soon as possible.
"And, also, you are potential grand slam champion - and I think you know it, so keep it up."
Kyrgios' short-term future on the court remains uncertain after the former world No.13 managed just one ATP Tour match in 2023 due to serious knee and wrist issues.
Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final in 2022 but endured a rocky 2023, undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and tearing a ligament in his right wrist with injuries keeping him sidelined.
The 28-year-old has already put a line through his name for the Paris Olympic Games and has conceded his time in the sport could be cut short by injuries.
But when Sinner - basking in the glory of his finest hour - took a chance to pay tribute to Kyrgios, he seemed taken aback and just a little emotional at the unexpected tribute.
"It gives you an insight on how he is. He just wins the biggest title of his life and he's very humble, a super nice guy. He just shows incredible maturity," Kyrgios said.
"And you can just already tell that he's got his sights on something else. He wants to keep achieving these amazing things and go after more slams - he's not satisfied.
"I could feel from him that he's ready to keep going and he's going to be around for a long time.
"I think we're going to see him win plenty more slams in the next couple of years. Now he got this one, he's just going to be unstoppable."
