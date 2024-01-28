Nick Cave brings 2024 Australian tour to Canberra

It's the tour that has already sold out in other Australian capital cities, and now Nick Cave has announced it's coming to Canberra.
Perhaps best known as lead singer and songwriter with Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Cave's artistic output is prolific and ever-evolving. Over a creative career that spans more than 40 years, he has worked across a diverse number of disciplines; as a solo and collaborative musician, a score composer, a writer of books, film scripts and his weekly mailer The Red Hand Files, and more recently as a ceramic artist.
Cave's previously announced solo shows at Melbourne's the Plenary and Sydney's State Theatre sold out within days of going on sale in December, with demand for tickets leading to new shows in those cities.
The tour has also been extended to include Wollongong (May 9), Canberra's Royal Theatre (May 10), the Gold Coast (May 12) and Brisbane (May 13).
Cave will be accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass guitar.
"I cannot wait to bring this special show to Australia next year, accompanied by the great Colin Greenwood," Cave said when the tour was first announced.
"It is a privilege to share the songs with an audience in this way - stripped back and unadorned, revealing their essential nature."
These are the singer's only Australian shows in 2024 and tickets are on sale at 10am on Tuesday from nickcave.com.
Cave last toured Australia in late 2022 with Warren Ellis, taking their 2021 album Carnage on the road, along with songs from the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds catalogue.
Meanwhile, in November it was announced that Cave's 2009 book The Death of Bunny Munro would be adapted by star of The Crown Matt Smith.
Smith, who will also produce the limited series, will play the role of Bunny - a door-to-door salesman with a sex addiction, who embarks on a roadtrip with his nine-year-old son, while struggling with his wife's suicide.
Cave is executive producer on the project.
For more information go to nickcave.com.
