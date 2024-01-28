The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Nick Cave brings 2024 Australian tour to Canberra

By Staff Reporters
January 29 2024 - 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Cave is returning to Canberra with his only 2024 Australian tour. Picture supplied
Nick Cave is returning to Canberra with his only 2024 Australian tour. Picture supplied

It's the tour that has already sold out in other Australian capital cities, and now Nick Cave has announced it's coming to Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.