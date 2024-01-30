Muster Dogs? I'm busy herding the humans

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
What's with the olds? They have no idea how exhausting my weekends are.
All that supervising in the garden. Following the mower around. Dropping my old tennis ball in its way. Barking at the whipper snipper, the leaf blower and the pressure washer. Doing battle with the rake and the broom. By Sunday night, I'm dog tired and just want to sleep.
So, what do they do? Switch on that bloody Muster Dogs just as I'm drifting off. The whistling and yelping has me on my feet yet again, confused and barking, certain there's a stranger with a dog at the front door. Threat recedes. I slump down crankily and the olds start up.
"Come on, Wills, it's your favourite show," they trill. "Look, border collies! Just like you."
Who are they trying to kid? Why would I watch a bunch of pups learning to do what they're told? As the show says repeatedly, us border collies are the world's smartest dogs and, take it from me, I'm too smart to do what I'm told.
That wilfulness is probably why my breed isn't the most popular, regularly ranking only third or fourth in Australia, while those docile - and compliant - cavoodles are the chart toppers.
I see them in the park and at the beach, in their Burberry pattern harnesses, fresh from the groomer, all style and no substance. Sure, they'll retrieve a ball and drop it at their owners' feet but they haven't learned how to throw it back like us collies. To keep throwing it back until the humans peg out from exertion.
Sure, cavoodles know a few words but they don't know how to spell. Took me no time at all to learn that "walk" and W-A-L-K means the same thing. That "car" and C-A-R means an outing is on the cards. That "moon" and M-O-O-N refers to that giant ball in the sky that frustrates me the same way the ball just out of reach under the bed does.
Of course, my vocabulary is selective. My humans are impressed with my spelling but nonplussed that I don't seem to grasp "Out of the bin" or "Off the couch", even though these commands are repeated ad nauseum. I know exactly what they mean but choose to ignore them.
Those Muster Dogs collies might be learning to round up sheep but I've got herding the humans down to a fine art. Bit of shoulder here, a little nip there, the laser-like stare after dropping the ball at their feet and they soon bend to my will. And that's as it should be because us collies were once royalty.
We all know the late Queen Elizabeth loved her corgis, which to me look like loaves of bread with faces. But Queen Victoria was a border collie fan. Her favourite was called Sharp but my favourite was Shep, described by a newspaper at the time as "very ill-tempered to everyone but the Queen, whose exact position he knows, and recognises as fully as you and I would do".
Which is a bit like my humans. They recognise my exact position. And while they might regret I didn't turn out like the stars of Muster Dogs, and the fact they failed as dog trainers, I know they love me for who I am. Smart, wilful, entertaining, active and sometimes infuriating.
Just like any child, really.
THEY SAID IT: "I've seen a look in dogs' eyes, a quickly vanishing look of amazed contempt, and I am convinced that basically dogs think humans are nuts." - John Steinbeck
