Muster Dogs? I'm busy herding the humans

"Unfortunately the general public does not understand why we have taxes," writes Michele. "They often view it as governments wasting their hard-earned income. The media focuses on 'broken promise' rather than the changes in economic circumstances. And I don't think Albanese sells his policies very well, which allows the Opposition to poke holes in it, avoiding the true issues of inflation. Inflation which the Opposition caused and careful changes needed to be made to help those hurting, while not causing an increase in the interest rate by the Reserve Bank."