The Parliament House tattoo the Speaker Milton Dick had to have

Relax. The tiny tattoo Parliament House on the wrist of the Speaker of the House of Representatives is temporary.
Or is it?
The ever-patient presiding officer Milton Dick who cheerfully applied the "ink" on Monday teased that he could be inspired to hold onto it as long as possible. Perhaps until Federal Parliament resumes on February 6.
"Look, I'm not ruling it out first week back. Probably would be hidden away, but I might make it a permanent feature during question time," he told The Canberra Times. "Maybe semi-permanent while question time is on at least."
This attention, at the recently refreshed Parliament House gift shop, is a gift for artists and small business owners like Irene Tan, the illustrator and designer behind the ACT-based Missy Mitzy.
"It is so cool and he's really keen to do that. I love it," she said laughing.
Ms Tan's Canberra and parliamentary-themed temporary tattoos and badges are among a suite of locally made and inspired ACT products being featured at the gift shop on Capital Hill.
"The main thing is that they're still handmade by me at the moment so there's always room for customisation and is always fun," she said. "Life is too boring to be gifting boring gifts. So why not make it fun and interesting and colourful."
The Speaker and the Senate President, Sue Lines, initiated the idea to help local businesses through a month-long showcase at what is a top tourist attraction in the national capital.
The Canberra products, like local wine and art, sit among the souvenir mugs of various prime ministers, political biographies and packets of Parlimints.
"A million people visit Parliament House each year," Mr Dick said. "So I think we should be recognising but also supporting small business. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they're doing it tough."
"We've showcased businesses from the ACT and soon we'll be doing from my home state of Queensland and right around the country. The smaller the better when it comes to supporting small business."
Handmade chocolates with caramel and wattle seed from Canberra small business Studio Coco are also on the shelves.
Chocolatier Tannah Moran shifted from working as a pastry chef to making chocolate as a COVID side hustle to going full-time and now showcasing on the hill.
"When I heard back and I got accepted, it was sort of like 'Uh, oh, wow'. Like I was a little bit in shock," she said. "And then once my partner walked in here and it was just kind of crazy to see them on the shelves here."
"Some of the youth, growing up in Canberra, you come here for school excursions. It's everywhere. Like you always see it every day pretty much. So it is pretty crazy to see the chocolates in here. Hopefully, perhaps we can have it as a regular in here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.