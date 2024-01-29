The Canberra Times
The Parliament House tattoo the Speaker Milton Dick had to have

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
January 29 2024
Speaker of the House Milton Dick sports a Missy Mitzy temporary tattoo showcased at the Parliament House Gift Shop. Artist and small business owner Irene Tan, right. Picture by Karen Barlow.
Relax. The tiny tattoo Parliament House on the wrist of the Speaker of the House of Representatives is temporary.

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

