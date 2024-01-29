The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Five key steps small businesses can take to be more cyber safe

By Luke Achterstraat
January 30 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With 2024 well underway, small businesses are assessing their opportunities and risks for the year ahead. The Australian economy is not immune from global headwinds such as high inflation and geopolitical shocks, and cyber-risk is becoming increasingly acute.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.